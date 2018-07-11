Imamat Day Statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Imamat Day Statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

By Contributor

Jul 11

CALGARY, AB (July 11, 2018) – It is a pleasure to be able to join with Ismailis in Canada and around the world in celebrating Imamat Day. Today is the anniversary of the accession of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan as Imam of the Shi’a Ismaili Muslims in 1957.

As Minister of Citizenship and Immigration I was honored to work with the Aga Khan for several years as the government liaison on the Global Center for Pluralism.

In 2017, as part of an understanding between the University of Alberta and His Highness, the university received a $25 million gift from the Aga Khan to create a garden in Edmonton. These initiatives exemplify His Highness’s strong, close, and long-standing relationship with Alberta and Canada.

As Leader of the United Conservative Party, I would like to congratulate His Highness on His diamond jubilee, and sincere gratitude for His continued commitment to Canada.

Khushiali Mubarak

