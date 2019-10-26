Immunity-boosting Tips for a Healthier Winter - Gateway Gazette

We all have a good reason to say, “I can’t get sick right now.” Getting the flu obviously takes a toll on our physical health, but it can also interfere with our busy lives and the lives of others in our communities.

While it is difficult to find any absolute guarantee that you won’t get sick this season, you can try incorporating the following into your daily routine to help you stay healthy.

Drink lots of water. Staying sufficiently hydrated can help flush toxins from your system and keep your body healthy. Eight 8-oz glasses a day is commonly recommended for optimal hydration. Daily citrus. Citrus fruits are packed full of vitamin C, which supports a healthy immune system. Try putting fresh lemon juice in your water or reaching for an orange. Get enough sleep. Sleep is your body’s time to recover from the stresses of your day, both mentally and physically. Get seven to eight hours each night whenever you can. Wash your hands often. Colds and the flu are spread via direct contact, either from person to person or from person to object. Simply shaking hands with or touching the same door handle as an infected person can expose you to a virus. Your best defense is washing your hands and washing them often. Get your flu shot. Quite possibly the best preventative measure you can take, getting the shot protects you and your loved ones, especially at-risk children and seniors who could experience serious complications from the flu. Visit your local Rexall to get your free flu shot.

