Improving Alberta’s Water and Wastewater Services

The governments of Canada and Alberta are committed to investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs.

These investments safeguard the health and well-being of residents, protect waterways and preserve local ecosystems, while also laying the foundation for new economic opportunities to strengthen the middle class across the province.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Transportation, were joined by Vermilion Mayor Caroline McAuley to announce federal-provincial funding of more than $16.3 million for four water and wastewater projects in Alberta.

“The Government of Canada is making strategic infrastructure investments to improve Albertans’ quality of life while supporting economic development and middle-class job-creation. Projects like the wastewater treatment plant upgrades in Vermilion will help the community better manage its wastewater while protecting regional waterways and maintaining a healthy environment. These improvements will both support future economic growth and ensure that the region remains healthy and sustainable for years to come.” ~Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

In the towns of Vermilion, Barrhead and St. Paul, wastewater treatment plant upgrades will increase capacity and ensure cleaner water is released back into the environment. In the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, a new water reservoir for the Hamlet of Beaver Mines will ensure an emergency supply of clean drinking water is available at all times.

“We are putting people to work with this kind of investment in needed infrastructure. Improving wastewater treatment systems is essential for Albertans today and into the future and is key in protecting the health of everyone. Albertans have told us they want clean lakes, rivers and land for their children and grandchildren. Support for these local water projects will help ensure wastewater is properly treated, protecting our critical waterways and land.” ~Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Transportation

These investments are part of an agreement between Canada and Alberta for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. With the projects announced today, a total of 66 water projects will benefit communities across the province.

“I want to thank the provincial and federal governments for helping our town ensure our wastewater is properly treated so that we can protect our environment, including the Vermilion River, for generations to come. We have a rich heritage dating back to 1906 and we want to continue to protect the quality of life for all residents.” ~Caroline McAuley, mayor of Vermilion

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

$21.9 billion of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

To date, the federal government has invested more than $196.7 million in 66 water and wastewater projects in Alberta through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The Government of Alberta has invested more than $102.5 million in 17 of these projects.

The Government of Alberta helps provide Albertans with access to clean drinking water and reliable water/wastewater treatment systems through the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership (AMWWP) and the Water for Life program.

The projects announced today are in addition to those approved in June 2016 receiving nearly $117 million under the AMWWP, along with those approved in May 2017 receiving more than $131 million, for a total provincial investment of $352 million over two years in more than 100 projects.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) supports projects that provide communities with more reliable water and wastewater systems.

The four projects announced today are in addition to 62 Alberta water and wastewater projects previously announced under CWWF.

The provincial funding announced today is provided through the AMWWP, which supports municipal water supply and treatment and wastewater treatment and disposal facilities.

Project list