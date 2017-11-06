Improving Condo Living: Last Chance for Feedback

A home is the largest purchase most Albertans will make, and the government wants the public’s input on ways to improve condo living in Alberta.
The online survey covers a range of topics about the day-to-day operations of living in a condo, such as:
“About one in five Albertans lives in a condo, and I am looking for the public’s input on ways we can make owning, managing and living in a condo better for everyone. Please take our survey by Nov. 10 and have your say. I want to hear from you.”
~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta
The survey is available at condo.alberta.ca. It follows a series of open houses that were held across Alberta this summer, where more than 1,100 people shared their ideas.
Input from the survey and open houses will help the government create new regulations related to how condominiums are governed and the way disputes are resolved. The new rules are expected to be finalized in 2018.