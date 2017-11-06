Improving Condo Living: Last Chance for Feedback

Albertans have until Nov. 10 to provide their input on ways the government can improve condominium governance and dispute resolution.

A home is the largest purchase most Albertans will make, and the government wants the public’s input on ways to improve condo living in Alberta.

The online survey covers a range of topics about the day-to-day operations of living in a condo, such as:

how condo board meetings are run and how votes take place

rules on rental deposits for condos

who should repair units and pay for insurance deductibles

how reserve funds are managed

what kind of say owners get in the rules the board makes

how to make sure condo boards have the support they need to fulfil their roles

how a condo tribunal could more easily resolve disputes as an alternative to the courts

“About one in five Albertans lives in a condo, and I am looking for the public’s input on ways we can make owning, managing and living in a condo better for everyone. Please take our survey by Nov. 10 and have your say. I want to hear from you.” ~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

The survey is available at condo.alberta.ca. It follows a series of open houses that were held across Alberta this summer, where more than 1,100 people shared their ideas.

Input from the survey and open houses will help the government create new regulations related to how condominiums are governed and the way disputes are resolved. The new rules are expected to be finalized in 2018.