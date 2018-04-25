Improving Outdoor Recreation in Southern Alberta - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is investing in capital planning to support safe and sustainable recreational opportunities in the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills area.

About $5 million in funding over four years will be used to improve and rebuild trails, install bridges over water crossings, protect fish habitat and enhance staging areas to improve access to these public lands for recreational pursuits.

“Generations of Alberta families have enjoyed getting outdoors to explore the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills area. After years of underfunding in this area, our government is proud to provide much-needed investment in new infrastructure that will ensure recreation continues on these lands for many years to come.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The new funding includes more than $3.3 million for trail development, camping improvements and maintenance projects in 2018.

Upcoming projects include

New camping infrastructure, signage and general improvements at the Atlas, McGillivray, Window Mountain, Beaver Creek and Trout Creek staging areas.

Bridge in McGillivray trail system.

Approaches to three camping nodes in Willow Creek.

New ATV bridges at damaged stream crossings in the Crowsnest Pass area.

Of that funding, $2.2 million is earmarked for The Fisheries Habitat Enhancement and Sustainability program which will improve recreational trails by reducing sedimentation and completing bank stabilization projects.

These efforts will directly benefit fish populations, including the threatened westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout, in Allison Creek, Giradi Creek, Hidden Creek and Lyon Creek.

The remainder of funding will be allocated to specific projects as the draft Livingstone-Porcupine Hills Land Footprint and Recreation Management plans are finalized.

The Government of Alberta is committed to supporting the final management plans with real investments that create new and improved recreational opportunities for all users.

Public engagement

Albertans are invited to provide their feedback on the draft Livingstone-Porcupine Hills Land Footprint and Recreation Management plans before 4 p.m. on April 26.

To read the draft plans and provide feedback online, please visit talkaep.alberta.ca/ livingstone-porcupine-hills- footprint-and-recreation- planning.

Previous capital investments in Livingstone-Porcupine Hills

Last year, more than $700,000 in capital funding went to nine different infrastructure projects in the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills area, including:

Three bridges for off-highway vehicles installed in trails out of the McGillivray staging area.

Outhouses and site improvements at the McGillivray and Atlas staging areas.

New trails and a bridge designed to accommodate a snow groomer for grooming snowmobile trails at the Allison Creek and McGillivray staging areas.

The investments in the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills area complement the more than $20 million in funding that has been designated for access routes, inclusion projects, camping, signage, picnic areas and hiking trails in the Castle parks.