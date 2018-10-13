Improving Safety with New Truck and Bus Training - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is mandating training for new commercial drivers and strengthening safety requirements for commercial carriers to enhance public safety.

Following consultation with key industry stakeholders and Albertans, the Government of Alberta will implement mandatory entry-level training for new Class 1 and Class 2 commercial drivers in the spring.

Along with the compulsory training, more stringent safety requirements for new commercial truck and bus companies will be in place.

Mandatory training for new commercial drivers will result in safer, more highly skilled drivers working in the truck and bus industries.

New safety requirements will ensure startup trucking companies fully meet compliance and safety standards before they begin operating on Alberta roads.

“We are advancing safety standards in our commercial driving industries to enhance road safety, not just in Alberta, but across the continent, as commercial drivers travel across Canada and North America. We’ve worked with our industry stakeholders to make these changes with their support and we are pleased to be moving forward to put them in place.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“The AMTA and industry have developed and delivered training over the years that was optional. The announcement of mandatory entry-level training will ensure the industry has the fundamental tools to operate on public roadways by establishing a benchmark of required education for commercial drivers and carriers.” ~Chris Nash, president, Alberta Motor Transport Association

The training and operating requirements will take effect in Alberta on March 1, 2019. Temporary Safety Fitness Certificates will no longer be issued as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Quick facts