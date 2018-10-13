Improving Safety with New Truck and Bus Training - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is mandating training for new commercial drivers and strengthening safety requirements for commercial carriers to enhance public safety.
Transportation Minister Brian Mason announces safety improvements to the commercial transport industry with Alberta Motor Transport Association President, Chris Nash.
Following consultation with key industry stakeholders and Albertans, the Government of Alberta will implement mandatory entry-level training for new Class 1 and Class 2 commercial drivers in the spring.
Along with the compulsory training, more stringent safety requirements for new commercial truck and bus companies will be in place.
Mandatory training for new commercial drivers will result in safer, more highly skilled drivers working in the truck and bus industries.
New safety requirements will ensure startup trucking companies fully meet compliance and safety standards before they begin operating on Alberta roads.
“We are advancing safety standards in our commercial driving industries to enhance road safety, not just in Alberta, but across the continent, as commercial drivers travel across Canada and North America. We’ve worked with our industry stakeholders to make these changes with their support and we are pleased to be moving forward to put them in place.”
~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation
“The AMTA and industry have developed and delivered training over the years that was optional. The announcement of mandatory entry-level training will ensure the industry has the fundamental tools to operate on public roadways by establishing a benchmark of required education for commercial drivers and carriers.”
~Chris Nash, president, Alberta Motor Transport Association
The training and operating requirements will take effect in Alberta on March 1, 2019. Temporary Safety Fitness Certificates will no longer be issued as of Jan. 1, 2019.
Quick facts
Alberta’s Mandatory Entry Level Training Program for drivers seeking a Class 1 or Class 2 licence will include:
Standardized curriculum taught in all driver training schools.
Specified hours of training required in-class, in-yard and in-vehicle.
Enhanced knowledge and road tests.
Drivers who obtain a Class 1 or Class 2 licence between Oct. 10, 2018 and March 1, 2019 will be required to re-take the new enhanced knowledge and road test (at government expense), when it becomes available in March.
Driver instructors and examiners will be re-trained and re-tested to deliver and test the new curriculum.
New requirements for commercial carriers will include:
Full compliance documentation when applying for a Safety Fitness Certificate starting Jan. 1, 2019.
A mandatory safety and compliance course and knowledge test before beginning operations.
Formal, third-party review of compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations within one year of beginning operations.
Safety Fitness Certificates must be renewed every three years.
There are more than 25,000 commercial carriers operating more than 150,000 vehicles in Alberta.
