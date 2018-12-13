Improving Supports for Youth in Central Alberta - Gateway Gazette

A new Centre of Excellence opening in Red Deer will enhance services for young people, increase students’ learning opportunities and create jobs in the region.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC) and Red Deer College are working together to create a comprehensive child advocacy centre on the college campus. CACAC will construct and operate a Centre of Excellence, expanding victim support services and increasing programs for vulnerable individuals and children, youth and families closer to home.

“Red Deer College students will have access to improved training and tools to assist victims of child abuse and their families. The centre’s specialized focus on training, research, community awareness and education will help build a stronger and more resilient community.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“Our children, youth, and families in need deserve the best possible supports no matter where they live in Alberta. CACAC does amazing work helping kids in central Alberta lead healthy and happy lives, and expanding their services will be a big win for families and the community.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“Government support of this important partnership is a major milestone in establishing a Centre of Excellence at RDC supporting child advocacy. Students at RDC will learn the latest and best practices in supporting children and families through practicums and internships. Our new university will benefit tremendously through partnerships like this and it aligns with our vision to provide applied learning experiences.” ~Joel Ward, president & CEO, Red Deer College

“The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is proud to announce our official partnership with Red Deer College, made possible by the support of the Government of Alberta. As an organization, we are ecstatic to take another step forward in becoming a Centre of Excellence, specializing in leading practices, training research, community awareness, advancement in education and integrated practice. The new location of the CACAC on Red Deer College campus land will enable a tremendous shift in our community’s future as we continue to push boundaries and champion leading practices. We look forward to working and collaborating with the RDC students – tomorrow’s leaders – in creating a healthy future for our children and community.” ~Mark Jones, CEO, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

CACAC will receive a plot of land through a lease agreement with Red Deer College to support the construction of the new facility.