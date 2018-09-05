In a World of Buzzword Parenting, What's a Parent to Do? - Gateway Gazette

By Nicole Letourneau

Helicopter parenting. Tiger parenting. Free-range parenting. These are buzzwords we hear all the time that are supposed to describe the ‘best’ approaches for parents to take raising their children.

We all want the best for our children, and parents happily and eagerly adopt the latest, greatest advice. Even governments enact legislation that promotes one approach or another, like Utah did recently in passing legislation enabling parents to legally leave their children unsupervised to play outdoors or walk to school.

But do any of these parenting styles have ample evidence to support effectiveness as a parenting approach?

Most people might be surprised to find that the answer is: Not really.