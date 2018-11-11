In Flanders Fields - Gateway Gazette

In Flanders Fields

By Contributor

Nov 11

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders Fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders Fields.

– John McCrae

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

In Flanders Fields

The Act of Remembrance

“Sirens Lip Sync Challenge”

Strengthening Local Democracy

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post The Act of Remembrance Next Post In Flanders Fields