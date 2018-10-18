"In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta" - Gateway Gazette

New exhibition examines the Spanish flu in Alberta 100 years later.

The Borealis Gallery, located in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre, presents its latest exhibition, In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta, from October 17, 2018 to January 13, 2019.

“The outbreak of the ‘Spanish Flu’ was a devastating time for our province as it was for the world. More than 4,000 Albertans perished from the illness,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta offers a rare opportunity to examine the pandemic 100 years later and learn more about how it impacted life in Alberta.”

About the exhibition

In 1918 a mysterious illness swept the globe. The “Spanish Flu,” as the pandemic came to be known, was indiscriminate and ruthless. Estimates place the world-wide mortality rate between 20 million and 100 million people, including 50,000 in Canada.

The exhibition In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta focuses on the societal impacts of the “Spanish Flu.” The exhibition combines contemporary artworks with historical documents and images to locate events, contextualize the pandemic, identify lasting legacies and link present-day Albertans with this long-distant event.

Borealis Gallery

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature, at 9820-107th Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is open to the public and is free and nonticketed. For groups of 10 or more, please contact the visitor reservation line at 780-427-7362 to make arrangements.

For further information please visit: assembly.ab.ca/visitorcentre/ borealis.html.