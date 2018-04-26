 In Loving Memory of Donald John Thomson - Gateway Gazette

In Loving Memory of Donald John Thomson

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 26

Thomson, Donald John

September 21, 1942 – April 24, 2018

Don passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 after a brief illness.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Donna (Jeff), and Jill; partner Nancy; granddaughter Emily; and sister Anne (Bruno); as well as extended family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Unit 38 at the Peter Lougheed Centre as well as Oilfields General Hospital in Black Diamond.

Don will be remembered for his commitment to giving back to the community, love of cards, cookies and hugs.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Valley Neighbors Club in Turner Valley, Saturday, May 5th at 10:00 am.

Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Sheep River Health Trust (www.sheepriverhealthtrust.ca).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Snodgrass Funeral Homes in Okotoks, AB.

