In Loving Memory of:

Jhaque Danyel Stewart Leong

May 14, 1987 – September 30, 2016

In the blink of an eye,

Our lives were changed.

Our hearts were broken,

We’d never be the same.

Our love for you is endless,

It grows deeper each day.

For life without you brings pain,

That never goes away.

You came into our lives,

So gifted, so smart.

And the best thing of all,

Was your big giant heart.

The joy that you brought,

When you entered a room.

Left everyone laughing,

No feeling of gloom.

Your sudden departure,

Took our breath away.

And it’s harder to find it,

With each passing day.

Forever we will need you,

No one could ever take your place.

But we are thankful that we had you,

And can’t wait till we see you again.

Jhaque will be forever missed and forever loved by his parents, Danny and Deborah Leong, his sisters, Samantha (Jeff, William, Elizabeth) Roth and Jhodi Leong (Brendan Hagan), his grandparents, William and Ethel Stewart, his extended family and numerous friends.

