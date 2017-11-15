Increasing Access to International Markets

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous will promote Alberta as a world-class destination for international investment during a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates.

Minister Bilous will travel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from Nov. 11-17 to promote Alberta as a responsible energy producer and an innovation hub for the oil and gas sector.

The minister will also participate at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), the largest oil and gas expo in the region. A delegation of 15 Alberta companies will exhibit at the province’s pavilion on the show floor. An additional 35 Alberta companies are attending or have individual booths.

“Alberta is the energy and environmental leader the world needs for the 21st century. That’s why we want to connect Alberta industry with the best buyers and investors that will help them grow. Establishing these face-to-face and government-to-government relations is crucial to building the confidence and credibility of Alberta companies interested in doing business in international markets.” ~Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

In addition to attending ADIPEC while in Abu Dhabi, the minister Bilous will meet with local industry and government officials, including the Canadian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Egyptian minister of petroleum. In Dubai, Minister Bilous will meet with local stakeholders and Alberta-based companies.

This mission builds on Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier’s visit to the UAE in February 2017 and continues Alberta’s efforts to support small and medium-sized businesses expand into international markets. As of July 2017, Alberta goods exports were up 40 per cent to $59 billion, compared to the same period last year. The province also exported to 20 countries – four more countries than in 2016.

The United Arab Emirates is Canada’s primary export market in the Middle East. Between 2012 and 2016, Alberta’s annual exports to the United Arab Emirates averaged $245.3 million and consisted primarily of forage products, heavy machinery, electrical machinery, oats, wheat and meslin.

The estimated cost for the mission for the minister, one political staff and one public servant is $30,500. Participating stakeholders will also include Mary Moran, CEO of Calgary Economic Development, and Traci Bednard, vice-president of passenger market development for Edmonton International Airport.

Itinerary for Minister Deron Bilous*

Nov. 11-12 Travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE Monday Nov. 13 Meet with Canadian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Masud Husain

Attend ADIPEC Awards of Excellence in Energy 2017 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Attend ADIPEC trade show and tour of the Alberta pavilion

Participate in Energy Dynamics Exceeding Expectations and International Frameworks for Cooperation ministerial panel session at ADIPEC

Meet with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla

Deliver remarks at the Canadian Business Council Networking Reception Wednesday, Nov. 15 Meet with UAE government officials

Travel to Dubai, UAE Thursday, Nov. 16 Meet with stakeholders

Meet with Dubai Consul General Emmanuel Kamarianakis

Meet with Dubai government officials Friday, Nov. 17 Meet with Alberta-based companies Saturday, Nov. 18 Personal time Sunday, Nov. 19 Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change.