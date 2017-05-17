Increasing Opportunities for Adult Literacy

Albertans will have greater access to literacy, learning skills and employment prospects thanks to funding from Budget 2017.

The Alberta government is increasing funding by $900,000 to a total of over $18 million for the Community Adult Learning Program (CALP) to support the delivery of adult foundational learning opportunities in communities across Alberta.

“One in five Albertans is affected by low literacy and this has a tremendous impact on our society. We know that good jobs start with a good education and, by supporting foundational learning programs, we are helping Albertans break down barriers and improve their lives.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

Through CALP, more than 125 organizations deliver adult learning opportunities in 600 communities provincewide. The money is part of a larger commitment to help Albertans improve their literacy and essential skills so they can achieve greater success in a modern, diverse economy.

“The needs of foundational-level learners are diverse and growing. We were extremely happy for the increase to our most recent budget. This funding enabled us to support adults with foundational-level skills with their education goals and helps them fully participate in their families, community and work.” Nancy Purdy, executive director, Calgary Learns

“The programming that I have participated in has meant the world to me. It has given me a future.” Laura Helm, adult learner who completed her General Educational Development and is now at Bow Valley College

Calgary Learns, one of the largest CALP recipients, supports 20 organizations that deliver literacy and learning skills programs to adults in Calgary with financial barriers. More than 2,000 adult learners benefit from the grants provided to Calgary Learns. In 2016, the organization received nearly $2 million to support foundational learning in Calgary.

Quick facts