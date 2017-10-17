Independent Office Confirms NDP Fiscal Policy Damaging Alberta’s Current Economic Situation; Setting Future Generations up for Failure

EDMONTON, AB: Ottawa’s Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has completed an independent assessment of Alberta’s fiscal policy, confirming the long-term impacts of NDP incompetence and financial mismanagement.
United Conservative Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and Finance Critic Ric McIver say the PBO’s analysis is deeply disturbing and are calling on the NDP to take immediate action to correct course.
Key findings of the report include:
“Yet another independent assessment of NDP fiscal policy has confirmed what United Conservative Party Caucus members have been saying for years: NDP mismanagement of Alberta’s finances has created a mess that will take generations to clean up,” said Cooper. “The NDP can start by immediately addressing health care spending levels, which are currently 20 per cent higher than in British Columbia for the same level of service.”
The PBO called Alberta’s current fiscal policy unsustainable over the long-term and estimates that at this pace, the provincial debt-to-GDP ratio will climb to a staggering 320 per cent by 2091.
“It’s clear from the last three budgets tabled by the NDP that their only plan is to kick the can down the road, making this fiscal mess a problem for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to deal with,” said McIver. “We aren’t going to fix our fiscal problems overnight, but Albertans need to start seeing real leadership from the NDP before this damage becomes irreversible.”
The UCP remains hard at work holding this NDP government to account for its complete and total mismanagement of Alberta’s finances.
