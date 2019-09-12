Indigenous Day Celebrated by Many at Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park - Gateway Gazette

Mark Poucette demonstrated the buckskin dance at the Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park Indigenous Day, Aug. 23. Together with people from the Stoney-Nakoda Nation the rich Indigenous history found within the park’s boundaries was honoured. Photo courtesy of Cochrane Now.

The weather cooperated and our 2019 Indigenous Day was a huge success. Although we didn’t have the bus loads of students we were planning for in June, the community came out to celebrate! People of all ages enjoyed trying out all the traditional games, participating in a few of the Indigenous dances and checking out the amazing vendors. Sarah Parker emceed while Gloria Snow of the Stoney Nakoda Nation explained the background and history of each dance. Mark Olson, the chariman of the Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation along with Rocky View County Councillor, Kim McKylor also said a few words.

Noel Edey of the Cochrane Now newspaper wrote an amazing article recapping the event and even included video so be sure to check it out!