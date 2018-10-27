Infusing New Flavour into Bars and Restaurants - Gateway Gazette

Albertans now have new options at restaurants, bars and hotels as common-sense changes are made to the province’s liquor regulations.

From providing Albertans the opportunity to enjoy a drink after the final curtain falls at the theatre to allowing bars and lounges to provide new cocktail experiences, modernizations to the liquor regulations will benefit Albertans.

These changes represent an ongoing effort by the Government of Alberta and AGLC to modernize liquor rules and eliminate unnecessary or burdensome regulations.

Effective immediately, bars and restaurants are allowed to mix liquor products with ingredients such as spices, herbs and fruits, as well as create house-aged liquor products. Additional changes will allow Albertans to take liquor served at a hotel bar to their rooms or other areas within the hotel.

“Alberta makes some of the best liquor in the country. But some regulations were constraining restaurants and bars from being creative and limiting Albertans’ enjoyment. That’s why we are bringing in common-sense changes, like being able to take your wine from the hotel bar back to your room. This is in addition to previous changes that allowed for craft beer and liquor to be sold at farmer’s markets and more open patio policies.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Other key changes include

Ferment-on-Premises: Albertans are able to make their own beer or wine at licensed facilities and then take it home.

Seniors lodges: Facility owners and operators can authorize residents to consume their own supply of liquor within other rooms and common areas.

Theatregoers: As the final curtain drops, guests and performers can enjoy liquor products past the final curtain within the licensed areas of the venue, should the licensee wish to provide the opportunity.

“Alberta’s liquor laws have been updated to keep pace with the evolution of today’s liquor industry. We listened to Albertans and implemented new policies to reflect the growing trends among home brewers and bartenders, as well as creating opportunity for small Alberta businesses.” ~Alain Maisonneuve, president & CEO, AGLC

Additionally, effective Dec. 1, 2018, changes are coming to the total ticket value for small raffles in Alberta. Charities will see the limit for small raffles increase from $10,000 to $20,000. On the same date, there will be a reduction in licensing fees for bingo and pull tickets. These changes will help eligible organizations raise more proceeds for their cause.