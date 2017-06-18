Innovative Design for New Calgary Cancer Centre

“Our government is working to make life better for Albertans, that’s why we are investing in new schools, hospitals, personal care homes, and this long-overdue cancer centre for patients and families in Calgary and Southern Alberta. I’m so proud to see this badly needed new Cancer Centre take its next step. The choice of the successful design and builder means shovels will be in the ground later this year. Congratulations to everyone involved.” Rachel Notley, Premier

PCL Construction Management Inc. has been selected to complete the design and construction of the facility which will cost $1.4 billion and be open to the public in 2023.

The facility design supports cancer patients and their families on their cancer journeys with a large central courtyard and uninterrupted views of the Rocky Mountains or the Calgary skyline from the inpatient rooms and research spaces. The design also lets natural light into all areas used by patients, families and visitors.

“The design is an inspired vision that will make life better for generations of patients with a full range of cancer treatment services and a hub for cutting-edge cancer research. Most importantly, it is designed around supporting patients and their families.” Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

Services at the new cancer centre will include:

outpatient cancer clinics

more than 100 patient exam rooms

160 inpatient unit beds

more than 100 chemotherapy chairs

clinical and operational support services

double the space for clinical trials

research laboratories

12 radiation vaults

double the capacity to treat patients with the best technology

New on-site underground parking

“We’ve reached a major milestone for this critical project – and the sophisticated design unveiled today is the result of months of hard work. The new Calgary Cancer Centre project design reflects the priorities and values we set out for family and patient-centred care. The project will also be a major economic driver in Calgary during its construction phase, creating hundreds of family-supporting jobs.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

“This is an exciting day for all Albertans, AHS staff, patients and families. This design will enable our providers to advance excellence in research, treatment standards and cancer care, empowering and supporting patients and families throughout the care journey.” Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

“For anybody facing cancer and the long journey that goes with it – the new cancer centre is our home away from home. And what a home. World-class medical treatment and a home filled with light and life. The centre radiates hope and hope is a powerful force.” Susan Cardinal, cancer survivor and member of the Patient and Family Advisory Network

When completed, this project will be a leading international cancer care facility and research centre that is expected to attract physicians and researchers from across the globe.

The government is committed to stimulating the economy, keeping people working and upgrading or expanding existing infrastructure that will make a difference every day for Albertans.

Key dates: