Instant Rebates for Energy-efficient Products

Point-of-sale rebates of up to $30 for items such as programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy-duty timers will help Albertans save money while conserving energy. The rebates will be available at home improvement stores across the province.
“Our government is helping Albertans save and making life more affordable. Energy efficiency is creating jobs and a new industry while putting money in Albertans’ pockets.”
The incentives are part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program. A second six-week retail campaign will be offered in the fall. Details on eligible products and related information are available on the Energy Efficiency Alberta website.
“Since February, more than one million Albertans have viewed the Energy Efficiency Alberta website, showing how eager Albertans are to embrace energy efficiency in their communities. They know Energy Efficiency Alberta programs will reduce their energy bills and provide them the tools they need to save money.”
Retailers across Alberta will have these products available in store and will promote the rebates through flyers and other advertising.
The government’s Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel recently recommended a number of energy-efficiency programs to help Albertans reduce their energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions. Today’s announcement is one element of that suite of programs.
In addition to the Residential Retail Products Program, Energy Efficiency Alberta is offering other opportunities to help Albertans reduce energy and save money, including:
Revenue from the carbon levy provides the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities to invest in energy-saving products, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.
There are three components to Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program:
There are 579 national, western Canadian and independent retailers participating.
Consumers can buy 25 of any one product per transaction. Example, 25 of one type of LED light, 25 of another type of LED light.
Similar programs in other Canadian jurisdictions also have incentives that reduce the up-front cost of energy-efficiency products.
In total, Albertans save $4 for every $1 put into the Residential Retail Products Program.
|
Product
|
Qualifying criteria
|
Incentive
|
LIGHTING
|LED Lighting (A-line)
|ENERGY STAR® certified, single pack
|$3
|LED Lighting (A-line)
|ENERGY STAR® certified, multi pack 2+
|$5
|LED Lighting (non A-line)
|ENERGY STAR® certified, single pack
|$6
|LED Lighting (non A-line)
|ENERGY STAR® certified, multi pack 2+
|$8
|
LIGHT FIXTURES
|LED Fixtures & LED Recessed Downlight Fixtures
|ENERGY STAR® certified, integrated and hardwired
|$15
|
PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTATS
|Programmable thermostats
|Electric or gas heating, 1-2 pack
|$15
|Programmable thermostats
|Electric or gas heating, multi pack 3+
|$30
|
LIGHTING CONTROLS
|Dimmers
|Hardwired, single pack
|$4
|Dimmers
|Hardwired, multi-pack
|$7
|Motion sensors
|Hardwired, indoor or outdoor
|$5
|
POWER CONTROLS
|Smart Power Bars
|Advanced (Smart) power bars with “master” and “slave” sockets
|$18
|Heavy Duty Timers
|All heavy duty timers
|$10
|
CLOTHESLINES
|Clotheslines
|Outdoor
|$12
|
WATER MEASURES
|Low Flow Bathroom Faucet Aerators
|1.5 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric
|$2
|Low Flow Kitchen Faucet Aerators
|1.5 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric
|$2
|Low Flow Showerhead
|2.0 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric
|$12
|Shower Start
|2.0 gpm gas or electric water heater
|$17
|
Product
|
Qualifying criteria
|Incentive
|Smart thermostats
|Select smart thermostats, electric or gas heating
|$100
|Refrigerators
|CEE Tier II Full sized Refrigerators
|$75
|Refrigerators
|CEE Tier III Full Sized Refrigerators
|$100
|Clothes Washers
|CEE Tier III Clothes Washer
|$100
|* Please see the full list of qualifying products for online rebate submission
|
Product
|
Qualifying criteria
|
Incentive
|Insulation
|Attic, above grade walls, basement
|Up to $3500
|Windows
|ENERGYSTAR Triple Glaze, Low-E, Argon
|Up to $1500
|Tankless Domestic Hot Water Heaters
|ENERGYSTAR tankless hot water heaters (EF > .91)
|Up to $1000
The $8.5-million investment in the Residential Retail Products Program will generate nearly 250,000 gigajoules of saved energy, which is enough to meet the energy needs of 1,675 homes for one year. This produces over 307,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (tCO2e), which is roughly equal to removing 41,000 personal vehicles from the road for one year.
Over the life of these energy-efficient products, this investment will deliver $45.4 million in cost savings to participating households – real reductions on utility bills that can be spent on other priorities in households.