Instant Rebates for Energy-efficient Products

Albertans will save money with instant rebates at stores for energy-efficient home products, with a new retail campaign running April 28 to June 11.

Point-of-sale rebates of up to $30 for items such as programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy-duty timers will help Albertans save money while conserving energy. The rebates will be available at home improvement stores across the province.

“Our government is helping Albertans save and making life more affordable. Energy efficiency is creating jobs and a new industry while putting money in Albertans’ pockets.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

The incentives are part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program. A second six-week retail campaign will be offered in the fall. Details on eligible products and related information are available on the Energy Efficiency Alberta website.

“Since February, more than one million Albertans have viewed the Energy Efficiency Alberta website, showing how eager Albertans are to embrace energy efficiency in their communities. They know Energy Efficiency Alberta programs will reduce their energy bills and provide them the tools they need to save money.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Retailers across Alberta will have these products available in store and will promote the rebates through flyers and other advertising.

The government’s Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel recently recommended a number of energy-efficiency programs to help Albertans reduce their energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions. Today’s announcement is one element of that suite of programs.

In addition to the Residential Retail Products Program, Energy Efficiency Alberta is offering other opportunities to help Albertans reduce energy and save money, including:

Residential and Commercial Solar Program

Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program

Residential Retail Products Program-Home Improvement Rebate

Business, Non-Profit, and Institutional Energy Savings Program

Revenue from the carbon levy provides the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities to invest in energy-saving products, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.

Quick facts

There are three components to Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program:

Home Improvement Rebates: You can buy eligible products and have them installed by a certified contractor to receive rebates.

You can buy eligible products and have them installed by a certified contractor to receive rebates. Instant Rebates: You can receive instant point-of-sale rebates on eligible products, such as LED lights, programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy duty timers.

You can receive instant point-of-sale rebates on eligible products, such as LED lights, programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy duty timers. Online Rebates: You will be able to buy qualifying clothes washers, refrigerators and smart thermostats, and apply for rebates online.

Participating retailers

There are 579 national, western Canadian and independent retailers participating.

Large retailers include:

Canadian Tire

Best Buy

Co-op

Costco

Eecol Electric

Home Depot

Home Hardware

London Drugs

Lowe’s

Peavy Mart

Rona

Sears

Visions Electronics

Walmart

Independent retailers include:

Eco Lighting Solutions

Litron Canada

Carrington Lighting

Signature Lighting & Fans

Dhillon Lighting

Starlight Lighting

Brite-Light

Ken’s Furniture

Otto’s AVU

Advantek Lighting Inc.

Furniture Galaxy

Hanna Building Supplies

Always Plumbing and Heating

Furniture Villa

Go-LED Lights

Kinger’s Supply Corp

Consumers can buy 25 of any one product per transaction. Example, 25 of one type of LED light, 25 of another type of LED light.

Similar programs in other Canadian jurisdictions also have incentives that reduce the up-front cost of energy-efficiency products.

In total, Albertans save $4 for every $1 put into the Residential Retail Products Program.

Eligible products

Instant savings spring campaign | April 28 – June 11, 2017

Product Qualifying criteria Incentive LIGHTING LED Lighting (A-line) ENERGY STAR® certified, single pack $3 LED Lighting (A-line) ENERGY STAR® certified, multi pack 2+ $5 LED Lighting (non A-line) ENERGY STAR® certified, single pack $6 LED Lighting (non A-line) ENERGY STAR® certified, multi pack 2+ $8 LIGHT FIXTURES LED Fixtures & LED Recessed Downlight Fixtures ENERGY STAR® certified, integrated and hardwired $15 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTATS Programmable thermostats Electric or gas heating, 1-2 pack $15 Programmable thermostats Electric or gas heating, multi pack 3+ $30 LIGHTING CONTROLS Dimmers Hardwired, single pack $4 Dimmers Hardwired, multi-pack $7 Motion sensors Hardwired, indoor or outdoor $5 POWER CONTROLS Smart Power Bars Advanced (Smart) power bars with “master” and “slave” sockets $18 Heavy Duty Timers All heavy duty timers $10 CLOTHESLINES Clotheslines Outdoor $12 WATER MEASURES Low Flow Bathroom Faucet Aerators 1.5 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric $2 Low Flow Kitchen Faucet Aerators 1.5 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric $2 Low Flow Showerhead 2.0 gpm gas water heater – gas or electric $12 Shower Start 2.0 gpm gas or electric water heater $17

Online rebate | Annually starting April 28, 2017

Product Qualifying criteria Incentive Smart thermostats Select smart thermostats, electric or gas heating $100 Refrigerators CEE Tier II Full sized Refrigerators $75 Refrigerators CEE Tier III Full Sized Refrigerators $100 Clothes Washers CEE Tier III Clothes Washer $100 * Please see the full list of qualifying products for online rebate submission

Home improvement rebate | Annually starting April 28, 2017

Product Qualifying criteria Incentive Insulation Attic, above grade walls, basement Up to $3500 Windows ENERGYSTAR Triple Glaze, Low-E, Argon Up to $1500 Tankless Domestic Hot Water Heaters ENERGYSTAR tankless hot water heaters (EF > .91) Up to $1000

The $8.5-million investment in the Residential Retail Products Program will generate nearly 250,000 gigajoules of saved energy, which is enough to meet the energy needs of 1,675 homes for one year. This produces over 307,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (tCO2e), which is roughly equal to removing 41,000 personal vehicles from the road for one year.

Over the life of these energy-efficient products, this investment will deliver $45.4 million in cost savings to participating households – real reductions on utility bills that can be spent on other priorities in households.