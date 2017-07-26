Interim UCP Leader Cooper Announces House Leadership

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 26

EDMONTON, AB: Interim United Conservative Party Leader Nathan Cooper announced the Interim Caucus Leadership Team that will guide the caucus over the next few months.

Caucus Leadership:

  • Deputy Leader Calgary-West MLA Mike Ellis;
  • House Leader Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried;
  • Caucus Whip Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon; and
  • Caucus Chair Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda.

In a spirit of mutual goodwill, the caucus leadership team has agreed to not participate in any leadership campaign.

“Our united caucus is now stronger and more motivated than ever,” Interim United Conservative Party Leader Nathan Cooper said. “This is a great day to be a conservative in Alberta, and our best days are yet to come.”

