International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia: Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer issued the following statement marking International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia:

May 17, 2019 – “This is a day that recognizes that everyone deserves dignity and respect, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. No one should have to face violence or prejudice because of who they are or who they love.

“In that spirit, the Government of Alberta supports safe communities that protect all Albertans regardless of how they identify and who they love.

“We are a province that respects human dignity and will protect the rights of all Albertans. This is a responsibility all Albertans share. Hate, whether verbal or physical, is an attack on all of us, on diversity and on the freedoms of all Albertans.”