International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia: Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

May 20

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia:

May 17, 2018 – “Homosexual, trans and bisexual Albertans are more likely to be bullied verbally or physically, more likely to experience domestic and other forms of violence, and more likely to consider, and to attempt, suicide than Albertans who are not part of sexual and gender minorities.

“They are also our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, parents and grandparents, friends and loved ones. They work as teachers, doctors, athletes, oilfield workers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and in every other occupation. They are colleagues, neighbours and citizens – our fellow Albertans.

“It matters how we treat each other. No one deserves to be discriminated against, denied basic services or to lose their life because of who they are or whom they love.

“As Albertans, let us all mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by standing up against hatred and intolerance, and by ensuring that our province is a safe, inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.”

