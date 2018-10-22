International Day for the Eradication of Poverty - Gateway Gazette

To recognize the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir issued the following statement:

“Our government believes that no one should live in poverty, and that all Albertans deserve the opportunity to take part in our province’s economy, communities and cultural life.

“Together with our community partners, we are taking concrete action to combat poverty and support our values of fairness, inclusion and opportunity for all people.

“Initiatives such as the Alberta Child Benefit, an expanded school nutrition program, $15 minimum wage and an investment of $1.2 billion in affordable housing is helping more Albertans live in dignity.

“By supporting wellness and social inclusion, investing in affordable housing and homeless supports, and enhancing skills training, education and employment opportunities, we are making life more affordable for Albertans.

“As we mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, my thanks go out to the many organizations and individuals who work hard to eradicate poverty in communities across Alberta. I’m inspired by your dedication, commitment and hard work. Our government stands with you and will continue to take action to make life better for all Albertans.”