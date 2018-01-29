International Holocaust Remembrance Day: January 27

“Seventy-three years ago, as the Nazi regime crumbled, its horrific crimes were exposed. Six million Jews and millions of other innocent people had been systematically slaughtered because of their ethnicity, faith, disability or sexuality.

“However, the Nazis’ goal was not just to kill those considered inferior. The aim was to erase them from existence. In the new world the Nazis sought to build, it would be as if their victims had never been.

“Memory is one of the most powerful defences we have against hatred. Honouring the six million Jews and the millions of others who died in the Holocaust is an act of defiance.

“It’s also a promise to never allow such evil to thrive again.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I ask all Albertans to keep this promise in mind.

“Let’s protect the rights and freedoms we hold dear, for ourselves and our children.”

Jason Kenney Issues Statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Honourable Jason Kenney, Leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition, issued the following statement to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“Today on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we stand together with Jewish Albertans and the members of other minorities in remembering the millions of innocent men, women, and children murdered during one of the most horrific and inhumane periods of human history.

“This day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration and Extermination Camp. Six million Jews, including 1.5 million children, died in the horrors of the Holocaust. In remembering this dark period of history, we must reaffirm our own commitment to fighting all forms of hatred.

“We must not forget the sheer cruelty and brutality of the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis. Today, we all have a solemn responsibility to remember those who perished in the Holocaust, to honour and learn from the survivors, to recognize the righteous individuals who risked their lives to save others, and to teach future generations about the horrors of the Holocaust and the damaging effects of hatred, bigotry, racism, and prejudice. We must never forget this dark chapter of history in order to prevent it from ever being repeated.

“As Leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition, I encourage all Albertans to use the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day to reflect on the Holocaust, to recognize its survivors, and ensure we never forget.”