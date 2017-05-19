Introducing the Jaw-Dropping Flavours Hitting the Midway at the 2017 Calgary Stampede

“We have 40 new innovative foods this year that push the envelope of traditional midway food,” says James Radke, Calgary Stampede midway operations manager.

All of our new dishes have been created exclusively for the Calgary Stampede and this might be your only chance to test your tongue on extreme foods, taste the trends and even chomp on Canadian-inspired eats. And remember, you can always please your palate on good ‘ol traditional Stampede classics!

Crispy Chicken Feet on a Stick

We dare you…

World’s Hottest Pizza

This pizza is HOT. Infused with ghost peppers, this pizza will have you running for a glass of water. Think you can handle the heat?

One Meter Long Sausage

At a meter long, this sausage is one of a kind- topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions and a house sauce. This delicious value goes a long way!

Deep Fried Jell-O

Just when you thought it couldn’t be deep fried…we did it! Each ball is stuffed with Jell-O then deep fried, and sprinkled with a sweet powdered sugar!

Canadian Bacon Pickle Balls

Did you drool over the Big Pickle Dog last year and imagine what bacon would taste like wrapped around it? Well eat your hearts out for our new twist of the Big Pickle Dog…introducing the Canadian Bacon Pickle Balls. Wrapped sizzling juicy bacon around the hot dog and pickle, cut them in half, battered and then deep fried…each served on a stick.

Funnel Cake Poutine

A Pennsylvania Dutch Funnel Cake with a Canadian twist, you can’t go wrong with cheese and gravy. Bringing the combination of sweet and savory to a whole new level!

The Cookie Dough-ne

Raw cookie dough in a waffle cone so that you can walk around eating as you go – complete with a made to order Stampede Halo made of Cotton candy, with sprinkles of course!

Pie Shake

This is our best version of fusion cooking! Homemade Pie (or cake) in several flavours and hand scooped milkshakes, covered in whipped cream and topped with more delicious Pie!

Chili Lime Popcorn Shrimp Perogies

We’re landing in Thailand this year to enjoy the fresh summer flavours of Chili and Lime with the new Chili Lime Popcorn Shrimp Perogies. These mini perogies are topped with crispy panko crusted shrimp drizzled with sweet chili glaze and a spicy siracha mayo! All finished with crisp cucumbers and a mist of lime juice topped on a fluffy perogy.

Cereal Monster Sandwiches

This ice cream sandwich was made to be legendary! With a monster portion of ice cream, crushed between two cereal infused marshmallow squares, the size is second to the taste!

Mini Donut-Chata

This is a Mexican Horchata taken to the next level with ice cold cinnamon Dulce rice milk, rimmed with toffee bits and then topped with whipped cream. Then we sprinkle more toffee bits, cinnamon toast crunch cereal and caramel drizzle.

Angry Chicken Sandwich

Breaded chicken breast, dressed with chipotle aioli and sweet & sour sauce, layered with crunchy coleslaw in a warm, soft brioche bun. This is a creation any foodie will love!

Rolled Ice Cream

The latest trend in frozen treats is coming to the 2017 Calgary Stampede! Thai Rolled Ice Cream is just what it sounds like: little delicious rolls of ice cream, packed into a cup, then topped with all the needed extras (whipped cream, graham crackers, strawberries, brownies and so much more). This Rolled Ice Cream treat can only be found in the International Pavilion!

Mr. Crab

A tempura nori taco shell loaded with sushi rice, California crab meat and topped with a tempura fried soft shell crab, drizzled with a special unagi and mango sauce.

Maple Bacon Artisan Donuts

We take our fresh warm Mini Donuts and top them with cinnamon and icing sugar, a delicious maple glaze and real chopped bacon! A perfect way to celebrate Canada’s 150 Birthday! OH CANADA!

Unicorn White Hot Chocolate

Decadent creamy steamed white hot chocolate – surrounded in rainbow sour poppers, sprinkles, sugary stars, a ribbon rainbow tail and blanketed with a fluffy cotton candy cloud. This unicorn drink will leave you feeling magical!

Butter Chicken Bear Balls

These golden deep fried balls are smothered in a delicious butter chicken sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro and topped with a candy coated anise.

Rabbit Pizza

Our traditional thin crust flatbread pizza gets a new twist this year. Locally sourced, and sustainably grown, the slow roasted pulled rabbit is drizzled with organic dark honey over a layer of mouthwatering toppings.

Double Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Dog

Making it easy to get cheesy! We’re taking our award winning bacon wrapped foot-long hot dog and topping it with our homemade Bacon Mac N’ Cheese.

Maple Walnut Cotton Candy

Commemorating our countries 150 birthday, Maple Walnut Cotton Candy is truly unique. Made from real maple syrup and infused with chopped walnuts!

Hickory Smoked Cordon Bleu Stuffed Burger

Hickory smoked lean fresh ground beef patties perfectly stuffed with Swiss cheese and honey cured ham. This is the perfect blend, the smokiness of the beef, the stringiness of the cheese and the sweetness of the ham, all packed in an Angus beef patty served on a glazed fresh brioche bun.