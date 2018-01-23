Introducing LiLou the First Therapy Pig at an Airport

LiLou is the first certified piggy with San Francisco SPCA AAT program. She is a proud city pig that brings smiles and positivity everywhere she goes. LiLou is hypoallergenic and knows a lot of tricks too. She can greet you with her snout or a wave, thank you with her shake, perform with her toy piano and bow at the end. LiLou also likes to twirl and can stand up on her back hooves. She can run an “8” and push the ball with her snout. And above all, LiLou does it all with a pretty smile on her beautiful face while wagging her tail!
Source: San Francisco International Airport
