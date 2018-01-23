Introducing LiLou the First Therapy Pig at an Airport

LiLou is the first certified piggy with San Francisco SPCA AAT program. She is a proud city pig that brings smiles and positivity everywhere she goes. LiLou is hypoallergenic and knows a lot of tricks too. She can greet you with her snout or a wave, thank you with her shake, perform with her toy piano and bow at the end. LiLou also likes to twirl and can stand up on her back hooves. She can run an “8” and push the ball with her snout. And above all, LiLou does it all with a pretty smile on her beautiful face while wagging her tail!

Source: San Francisco International Airport

BACKGROUND

SAN FRANCISCO – December 5, 2016 – The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) today welcomed LiLou, a Juliana-breed pig, to its beloved Wag Brigade team of pets certified by the San Francisco SPCA’s Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) program. LiLou is the first known airport therapy pig in the United States, and promises to surprise and delight guests at SFO with her winning personality, charming costumes, and painted nails. LiLou loves performing tricks for her audience, and also visits several other facilities in San Francisco including senior centers and hospitals.

“Since its launch in 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade has become a favorite amenity among travelers,” said Director-Guest Experience Christopher Birch. “With the addition of LiLou, we can look forward to more moments of surprise and delight for guests at our airport.”

“We have more than 300 dog, cat and rabbit volunteer teams, but LiLou is the first pig in our program,” said Dr. Jennifer Henley, SF SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy manager. “It’s wonderful to witness the surprise and delight that LiLou brings to people during therapy visits.”

Launched in December 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade brings trained animals to the airport terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable. The SF SPCA certifies all animals through their AAT program prior to walking airport terminals. Carefully selected for their temperament and airport suitability, animals wear vests that read “Pet Me!” to encourage interaction with airport guests

About the San Francisco SPCA The SF SPCA is a community-supported nonprofit dedicated to saving, protecting and caring for cats and dogs. Since its establishment in 1868, the SF SPCA has served as a community resource and animal welfare advocate. Today, the SF SPCA’s offerings include the Veterinary Hospital at the Leanne B. Roberts Animal Care Center, the SF SPCA Adoption Center, behavior and training classes, animal camps for kids, animal assisted therapy, and a variety of community outreach programs. Learn more at sfspca.org.

About San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) offers non-stop flights to more than 45 international cities on 39 international carriers. The Bay Area’s largest airport connects non-stop with 79 cities in the U.S. on 13 domestic airlines. SFO is proud to offer upgraded free Wi-Fi with no advertising. For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, cultural exhibitions, ground transportation and more, visit www.flysfo.com. Follow us on www.twitter.com/flysfo and www.facebook.com/flysfo.

