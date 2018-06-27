Introducing our 27th Annual Emerald Awards Recipients - Gateway Gazette

Emerald Awards recognize and celebrate environmental excellence across all sectors in Alberta. Every year, the Alberta Emerald Foundation entrusts a third-party panel of knowledgeable judges to review all submitted nominations, and to select one recipient and a maximum of two finalist per category.
On June 5, 2018, the 27th Annual Emerald Awards were presented at Calgary’s stunning Theatre Junction Grand. Here are this year’s recipients.
Large Business
Fort McMurray
Small Business
Edmonton
Community Group of Not-for-Profit Association: Grassroots
Pincher Creek
Community Group or Not-for-Profit Association: Large Organization
presented by Syncrude Canada Ltd.
Calgary
Education: School or Classroom
presented by ConocoPhillips Canada
Edmonton
Education: Post-Secondary
presented by ConocoPhillips Canada
Calgary
Public Education & Outreach
presented by Government of Alberta
Calgary
Government Institution
Calgary
Shared Footprints
presented by Alberta Real Estate Foundation
Edmonton
Individual Commitment
Calgary
Youth
presented by Shell Canada
Fort McMurray
Special awards went to:
The Ron Kruhlak Award presented by McLennan Ross LLP
The Rotary Interact Club at J. Percy Page
Edmonton
The Energy Efficiency Champion Award presented by Energy Efficiency Alberta
Ecole McTavish LEAP – Solar Greenhouse and Community Garden
Fort McMurray
The 27th Annual Emerald Awards were an unforgettable evening, and live-painter Giselle Denis added to the magic. Throughout the two-hour show, Giselle transformed a blank canvas into a masterpiece in front of the audience’s eyes. At the end of the show, the painting was raffled off, and one of our volunteers, Karmia Novak, was the lucky recipient.