Introducing our 27th Annual Emerald Awards Recipients - Gateway Gazette

Emerald Awards recognize and celebrate environmental excellence across all sectors in Alberta. Every year, the Alberta Emerald Foundation entrusts a third-party panel of knowledgeable judges to review all submitted nominations, and to select one recipient and a maximum of two finalist per category.

On June 5, 2018, the 27th Annual Emerald Awards were presented at Calgary’s stunning Theatre Junction Grand. Here are this year’s recipients.

The 27th Annual Emerald Awards were an unforgettable evening, and live-painter Giselle Denis added to the magic. Throughout the two-hour show, Giselle transformed a blank canvas into a masterpiece in front of the audience’s eyes. At the end of the show, the painting was raffled off, and one of our volunteers, Karmia Novak, was the lucky recipient.