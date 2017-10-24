Investigation Continues in Gleichen Fatality

On Oct. 19, 2017, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old Morley man.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2017, RCMP members encountered a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Haskayne Avenue in Gleichen, Alberta. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a lone male occupant in the driver’s seat who initially appeared to be sleeping or unconscious. As members tried to rouse the man, a confrontation occurred that resulted in one of the members discharging his service pistol. The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Evidence has confirmed that at the time of the incident the man was in possession of a homemade weapon made to resemble a shotgun-type firearm. Further investigation will be done to determine its functionality and what, if any, role it may have played in the incident.

The death of any person, regardless of the circumstances, impacts many and this case is no different. Family and friends are grieving the loss of their loved one. Having been involved in the notification of the man’s family, ASIRT extends its most sincere condolences in their loss.

ASIRT’s investigation continues. No further information will be publicly released until the investigation has been concluded.