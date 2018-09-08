Investigation Continues into Calgary Officer-involved Shooting - Gateway Gazette

On Aug. 31, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

On Aug. 30, 2018, CPS received a complaint of an assault at Gold’s Gym on Country Hills Boulevard in northeast Calgary. The report said that the individual involved in that altercation had left the gym and was driving erratically. Ultimately, CPS was able to make contact with the man inside his home, and based upon that conversation, attempted to de-escalate the situation by breaking off contact for the night.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2018, the CPS received a second complaint involving the same man. A CPS unit patrolling in the Redstone neighbourhood of northeast Calgary located the man walking through the area and, subsequently, a confrontation occurred between CPS members and the man. During those events, an ARWEN less-lethal launcher was used, and the ARWEN projectiles struck the man. Following this, a service pistol was discharged by one CPS member. The man was struck by rounds fired from the service pistol, and subsequently provided with first aid, before being transported to hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

An examination of the area where the incident took place revealed knives, both on the man and at the scene.

As the investigation is continuing, ASIRT will not make any further comment until the matter reaches a conclusion.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.