Investigation Continues into Calgary Officer-involved Shooting Incident - Gateway Gazette

On Dec. 25, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident that resulted in a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer-involved shooting and the death of a 29-year-old woman.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 25, 2018, CPS officers responded to complaints of a possible impaired driver and encountered a grey Honda sedan displaying a B.C. licence plate, being driven by an adult woman. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver evaded apprehension at that time.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., CPS were called to the community of Falconridge on a report of a vehicle being driven erratically. Officers located the same grey Honda sedan from earlier, being driven the wrong way into oncoming lanes of traffic. Police attempted a controlled stop of the grey sedan, which was entering onto McKnight Blvd from Stoney Trail, by pulling a police vehicle in the front of the sedan and additional police vehicles on each side and at the rear of the sedan.

As officers began to exit police vehicles, the sedan was put in motion. The situation escalated, resulting in an officer discharging his service pistol. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was struck and sustained fatal injuries. Both the grey sedan and police vehicles were damaged during the confrontation.

Investigation has confirmed that the deceased driver of the vehicle was the registered owner of the grey sedan. Steps continue to be taken to ensure proper notification of the woman’s next of kin.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.