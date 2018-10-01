Investigation Continues into Calgary Officer-involved Shooting Incident - Gateway Gazette

On Sept. 25, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident that resulted in a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer-involved shooting and the arrest of a 35-year-old Calgary man.

An officer’s discharge of a firearm at a person is presumed to be a serious incident pursuant to the Police Act and its related protocols, even if no injuries resulted from it.

In the late evening of Sept. 24, 2018, CPS members observed a stolen pickup truck in the area of 64 Avenue and 68 Street N.E. During an attempted traffic stop of the vehicle, the stolen truck collided with a police vehicle and a home in the 100 block of Martinwood Court N.E. It was during these events that a CPS officer discharged a firearm. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

The driver fled the scene in the stolen truck, resulting in a pursuit. During the criminal flight, it is alleged the driver operated the vehicle in a manner dangerous to public safety. The stolen vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle in the area of Barlow Trail and 25 Avenue N.E. before continuing on, ultimately losing control and colliding with a home in the 400 block of 32 Avenue N.W. The man failed to surrender and force was used, including the use of a Canine Unit police service dog, to gain control of the man and place him under arrest. The man sustained minor injuries including a dog bite to his right arm, and minor abdominal abrasions or rashes were observed during his arrest. He was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment. It was determined that no stitches were required and the man was released from hospital into the custody of Calgary police.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the officer’s discharge of a firearm. CPS maintains responsibility of the investigation into the criminal conduct of the lone occupant of the stolen vehicle.

As our investigation continues, ASIRT will not make any further comment until the matter is concluded.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.