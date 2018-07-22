Investigation Continues into Calgary Officer-involved Shooting - Gateway Gazette

On July 12, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer-involved shooting that seriously injured a 33-year-old man.

In the early evening on July 12, 2018, CPS members observed a stolen Dodge Ram truck being driven by a man in the southeast Calgary community of Ogden. There was a woman in the front passenger seat. The driver, a 30-year-old man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were known to police. They were also the subjects of an investigation related to an incident in the same vehicle a day earlier, when someone allegedly pointed a shotgun.

Based on available information, police called in additional resources, including the tactical team and the HAWC helicopter, to assist in further surveillance and arrest. Police had the stolen vehicle under surveillance for approximately 4 1/2 hours when an opportunity to conduct a safe vehicle stop presented itself.

Tactical officers set up a spike belt in the area of 114 Avenue and 85 Street SE. The two occupants of the Dodge Ram, now in the Auburn Bay area, drove over the spike belt, which punctured the front passenger tire. The driver continued on the flattened tire for a short distance before bringing the stolen truck to a stop on Auburn Bay Drive SE near Auburn Meadows Way at about 11:15 p.m.

A stolen Toyota Highlander, driven by a 33-year-old man, arrived where the stolen Dodge Ram had stopped. The man driving the stolen Dodge Ram exited the vehicle and got into the back seat of the Toyota Highlander, while his female passenger got into the front seat of the Highlander.

As police moved in to arrest, the driver of the stolen Highlander tried to drive away. A confrontation occurred that resulted in a member of the CPS tactical team firing his gun. The 33-year-old driver sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and a second gunshot wound to the abdomen. The vehicle continued to be driven some distance and when it came to a stop, the injured driver had moved to the back seat and the 30-year-old man had switched to the driver’s seat.

The 30-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman fled on foot and were later apprehended by police. Police removed the 33-year-old man from the rear seat of the vehicle and provided emergency treatment until paramedics arrived. The 33-year-old man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was admitted to hospital and required surgery on his hand. He was subsequently released from hospital on July 16 into police custody.

As the investigation continues, ASIRT will not make any further comment until the matter is concluded.

