Investing in Highway 40 Improvements

Significant investment in transportation infrastructure will support economic recovery and growth in northwestern Alberta.

The Government of Alberta is investing nearly $200 million in improvement projects along Highway 40 between the Yellowhead Highway and Grande Prairie that will enhance travel for residents and industries in northwestern Alberta, including the forestry, oil and gas and tourism sectors.

The investment will finance 18 highway infrastructure projects over the next three years, including:

A total of 180 kilometres of highway improvements

Grade widening, repaving, safety rest areas, new climbing lanes and culvert repairs

Two bridge replacements in the Grande Cache area (crossing the Smoky and Berland rivers)

These changes will help make life better for the people who work and live in northwestern Alberta by improving highway safety, strengthening market access and upgrading connections between Hinton, Grande Cache and Grande Prairie. Altogether, these highway infrastructure projects are expected to support more than 500 jobs in the construction sector over three years.

“Our government’s investment in these critical projects along Highway 40 supports the transportation network Albertans rely on every day. These highway improvements will continue to ensure this region has the infrastructure needed to allow for the safe, efficient movement of goods and people. Our investment sends a clear signal that this region continues to be open for business.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Ledcor congratulates the Alberta government on its investment in additional road improvements for Highway 40. We especially welcome the enhancements to driver safety through these upgrades between Hinton, Grande Cache and Grande Prairie, an area which has experienced steady traffic growth in recent years.” Quentin Huillery, chief operating officer, Ledcor Contractors

“We truly value and appreciate the importance this government is placing on investment in transportation infrastructure. Safe, efficient, well-maintained highways and roads make life better for all Albertans and support strong and vibrant communities. We are very proud to serve Albertans and we are proud to be working with the Alberta government.” Heidi Harris-Jensen, director of Government and External Relations, Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association

The 18 projects on Highway 40 are part of the province’s Three-Year Provincial Construction Program (2017-2020) that was released with Budget 2017. Construction on some of the projects has already begun. Others are schedule to begin during upcoming construction seasons.