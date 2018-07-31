Investing in a Legacy for Lethbridge - Gateway Gazette

Legacy Regional Park, the first major recreational hub on Lethbridge’s north side, is now open thanks to provincial and municipal investment.

The Government of Alberta is committed to investing in strong, livable communities across the province. Through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI), the province provided $12.75 million for the development of Legacy Regional Park. The 29.5-hectare (73-acre) park includes a playground, outdoor amphitheatre, outdoor fitness equipment, obstacle course, skate park and pickle ball courts.

“Strong communities are communities that are built for people and families. With nature trails, wetlands, a playground and the sledding hill, this park not only makes this community stronger, it makes life better for everyone. Thank you to everyone from the community who came together to make this great park possible. You didn’t just create a park, you created a legacy to hand down to generations of Albertans.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

“This fabulous new regional park is another example of how we can improve our community with the support of the Government of Alberta through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative. Legacy Park has been in the works for more than 10 years, and we are thrilled to open the first phase today. Not only have we provided a major park for residents, the park’s design features will attract visitors from all over southern Alberta.” ~Chris Spearman, mayor of Lethbridge

The MSI supports local infrastructure projects in communities across the province. Funding is allocated to municipalities, which then decide where to use the money to meet local priorities.

The program has provided funding for fire services, recreation facilities for physical activity, water treatment facilities that provide clean drinking water, and building retrofits to improve energy efficiency in municipal operations.

Quick facts