Investing in a Legacy for Lethbridge - Gateway Gazette

Investing in a Legacy for Lethbridge

By Contributor

Jul 31

Legacy Regional Park, the first major recreational hub on Lethbridge’s north side, is now open thanks to provincial and municipal investment.

Premier Notley and Minister Phillips celebrate the grand opening of Lethbridge’s newest regional park and biggest construction project.

The Government of Alberta is committed to investing in strong, livable communities across the province. Through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI), the province provided $12.75 million for the development of Legacy Regional Park. The 29.5-hectare (73-acre) park includes a playground, outdoor amphitheatre, outdoor fitness equipment, obstacle course, skate park and pickle ball courts.

“Strong communities are communities that are built for people and families. With nature trails, wetlands, a playground and the sledding hill, this park not only makes this community stronger, it makes life better for everyone. Thank you to everyone from the community who came together to make this great park possible. You didn’t just create a park, you created a legacy to hand down to generations of Albertans.”

~Rachel Notley, Premier

“This fabulous new regional park is another example of how we can improve our community with the support of the Government of Alberta through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative. Legacy Park has been in the works for more than 10 years, and we are thrilled to open the first phase today. Not only have we provided a major park for residents, the park’s design features will attract visitors from all over southern Alberta.”

~Chris Spearman, mayor of Lethbridge

The MSI supports local infrastructure projects in communities across the province. Funding is allocated to municipalities, which then decide where to use the money to meet local priorities.

The program has provided funding for fire services, recreation facilities for physical activity, water treatment facilities that provide clean drinking water, and building retrofits to improve energy efficiency in municipal operations.

Quick facts

  • Legacy Regional Park is the first major regional park in north Lethbridge.
  • The park was designed through public consultation and a public contest was held to choose the name.
  • Construction on Phase 2 of the park is expected to begin in 2019, and will include a spray park, community pavilion and discovery play area.
  • The total cost of the project is $22 million.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Providing Emergency Aid for Homeless / In-Crisis Female Veterans: VETS Canada Partners with True Patriot Love Foundation

Investing in a Legacy for Lethbridge

Popular Tourism Startup Seminar Returns

Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Popular Tourism Startup Seminar Returns Next Post Providing Emergency Aid for Homeless / In-Crisis Female Veterans: VETS Canada Partners with True Patriot Love Foundation