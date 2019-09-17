Investing in Apprenticeship Education - Gateway Gazette

The province is providing more funding for scholarship programs for apprentices to meet labour market demands and increase access to trades education.

Lord Beaverbrook Grade 12 pipefitting student, Quinn Tubrett demonstrates welding skills to MLA R.J. Sigurdson from the Skilled Trades Task Force, Minister Nicolaides, Ray Massey, board chair of Skills Canada-Alberta and David LeMay, board member of CAREERS: The Next Generation.

Alberta is supporting high school students pursuing trades education by improving and increasing the scholarship program. The $1.5-million High School Apprenticeship Scholarship, which consolidates previous programs, will help more high school students access the education and training needed to get jobs in the trades.

“This investment will allow more young Albertans to access post-secondary education, through apprenticeship learning. We believe that a trades certificate has as much value, merit and worth as a university degree. When looking at post-secondary educational opportunities, I encourage young Albertans to give due consideration to the skilled trades. The trades provide a strong pathway to employment and to high-paying careers.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“Our government has been working hard to strengthen the education system and support academic excellence and choice for our students as they prepare for their futures. These expanded scholarships will provide additional opportunities for Alberta high school students to pursue a career in the trades.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

“The High School Apprenticeship Scholarship will go a long way to recognize excellence and encourage our finest asset, Alberta’s youth, to continue their apprenticeship education and support them in their journey to reach their full potential as the future industry leaders on the world stage.”Ray Massey, president, Skills Canada – Alberta

“We are confident that the High School Apprenticeship Scholarship will be a valuable investment in the future of young Albertans, and ensure that they are able to pursue rewarding careers in the trades.” Jim Carter, chair, CAREERS: The Next Generation

“The High School Apprenticeship Scholarship is an important tool that recognizes that an apprenticeship is a valuable post-secondary education option and a career pathway that allows our young Albertans to achieve their own future career success as well as to become contributors to Alberta’s long-term economic prosperity.”j’Amey Bevan, chair, Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training

The province has injected an additional $1 million into the expanded program that recognizes the achievements of high school graduates who have chosen an apprenticeship pathway.

Qualified high school graduates in either the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) or Career and Technology Studies (CTS) apprenticeship programs will receive a $1,000 scholarship. In addition, qualified graduates who have completed both a RAP and a CTS programs will receive a $2,000 Bright Future, High School Apprenticeship Scholarship.

Quick facts

Over the past four years, an annual average of about 10,000 Alberta high school students in approximately 300 schools across the province participated in RAP and CTS classes.

Over the last five years, an average of 344 recipients per year received the RAP/CTS Scholarship.

More than 1,400 scholarships worth a total of nearly $1.5 million are being awarded for the 2019-20 school year: 1,387 High School Apprenticeship Scholarship awards valued at $1,000 each 35 High School Apprenticeship Scholarship – Bright Future awards valued at $2,000

Over the next five years, nearly 20,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire, with that number hitting more than 45,000 in 10 years. That’s equivalent to half the population of the City of Lethbridge leaving town.

