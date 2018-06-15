Investing in Flood Resilience Across Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Alberta communities will be better prepared and protected against floods, thanks to a provincial investment into local emergency preparedness and mitigation projects.

Earlier this year, the government committed $10 million to help communities along river basins be better prepared for flood season. The funding includes $2 million that will be used for short-term flood-prevention equipment, supplies and mitigation efforts to protect critical infrastructure, homes and businesses.

“It’s crucial that we support our communities across the province so they are ready to deal with emergencies and keep people and property safe. We’ve added equipment to our provincial flood stockpile and quickly identified communities that need a boost in their ability to prepare for flood emergencies. This funding will help get critical projects and equipment up and running so that these communities are more prepared.” Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

The City of Calgary is receiving $1 million to support a variety of flood mitigation projects, including high-volume water pumps and temporary flood barriers that require less time and resources to build than permanent barriers.

Eighteen other at-risk communities received $10,000 to review and update their flood-readiness plans and submit project proposals to the province for funding. Twelve of these proposals have been accepted and the communities are receiving additional funding for immediate projects to prepare for the current flood season.

“The Municipal District of Foothills greatly appreciates the funding provided by the Government of Alberta that will help the municipality to purchase equipment that will assist in responding to future events in a more efficient and effective manner.” Larry Spilak, reeve, MD of Foothills

“Public works plays a critical role in all emergent situations. We are often the first ones on scene and the last to leave once the restoration is complete. American Public Works Association Alberta Chapter is very pleased to hear about the commitment the Alberta government has made to our communities to assist them with their flood readiness plans. We will continue to work to assist our municipalities with education, mutual aid and support through all weather-related, fire, flooding and other community emergencies.” Peter McDowell, president, American Public Works Association Alberta Chapter

Communities receiving funding

Clearwater County: $156,000

Municipal District of Foothills: $43,250

Municipal District of Big Horn: $30,000

Kananaskis Improvement District: $40,000

Mountain View County: $50,000

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass: $137,700

Rockyview County: $25,000

Town of Banff: $87,387

Town of Drumheller: $128,500

Town of Okotoks: $70,500

Town of Sundre: $13,780

Town of Whitecourt: $100,000

Projects will assist communities with overall flood-readiness and may include:

Protecting critical infrastructure such as bridges, roadways, water treatment plants, homes and utilities

Ensuring that emergency coordination centres are prepared

Equipping reception centres

Training staff and public education

Purchasing flood barriers, sand-bagging machines, industrial pumps, drones and generators

The larger $10-million emergency preparedness investment also includes $3 million to add equipment such as rapid deployment trailers, portable dams, sandbag fillers and pumps to the provincial stockpile.

The remainder of the funding may be used to help communities at risk prepare large-scale emergency mitigations such as fortifying infrastructure or draining reservoirs in the event that weather forecasts predict an imminent flood threat.