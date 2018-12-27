Investing in Innovation for Alberta Industries - Gateway Gazette

The province is helping emissions-intensive industries cut costs and become more efficient with upgrades to technology and equipment.

An investment of $50 million from Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan will help trade-exposed industries reduce costs and increase competitiveness. The Sector-specific Industrial Energy Efficiency Program is targeting efficiency at pulp and paper, chemical, fertilizer, minerals and metals facilities.

“We understand that industries are diverse – that there are rarely one-size-fits-all solutions. That’s why we are pleased to offer a way for even more facilities to move promising ideas from concept to implementation. Innovative technology creates jobs, diversifies our economy, reduces emissions and cuts costs – all of which are important parts of Alberta’s journey to a lower-carbon future.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

Projects will be selected through a competitive process based on greenhouse gas emissions reductions, improvements to facility competitiveness, overall project strength and social, economic and environmental benefits.

“Sherritt sees significant benefit in programs like this, which help Alberta’s important value-add industries compete globally while cutting emissions locally. Sherritt has been producing nickel and cobalt – key metals that will drive the electric vehicle revolution – in Alberta for more than 60 years, and this type of program can help lower emissions while dealing with the global reality of increasing competition from more emissions-intensive facilities in other jurisdictions. Support from the Government of Alberta is key to helping existing industries develop projects which meet both emissions and economic goals.” ~Lyle Trytten, general manager of sustainability, Sherritt International Corp.

The program will support technology investments at facilities big and small, old and new. Front-end stages of project design, like engineering plans, will also be eligible for funding to ensure operators with fewer resources can take advantage of the program.

“Addressing the challenge of climate change in Alberta, across Canada and globally depends and will continue to depend on chemistry-based solutions and the technological advancement and innovation of our industrial sector. The recycling of carbon levy revenue back to industry to improve cost competitiveness and reduce emissions is another signal that the Alberta government can send supporting Alberta’s industrial sector within the future low-carbon economy.” ~Bob Masterson, president and CEO, Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

“Working in cooperation with the Government of Alberta has been a crucial part of Orica’s carbon reduction strategy in North America. This innovative grant program is just one of many ways that everyone wins when we have strong collaboration among industry, government and our local communities.” ~Kate Willis, site manager, Orica Carseland

“This program recognizes that the pulp and paper sector is a leader in GHG reduction and will be an essential contributor in leading the province to a low-carbon emission future. We are encouraged by this program and other initiatives that the Alberta government has initiated, and the province will continue to lead the country in proactive policies that lead to carbon emission reductions.” ~Mike Gauthier, process engineer, Mercer-Peace River Pulp

Only facilities that report emissions under the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation 2018 reporting year are eligible for funding. Successful applicants are eligible to receive 75 per cent of project costs up to a maximum of $8 million per facility. Applications are open from Dec. 19, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019.

The program will serve as an additional funding source to Emissions Reductions Alberta Industrial Energy Efficiency funding, and will complement Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Custom Energy Solutions Program.