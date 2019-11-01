Investing in the Power of Play for Kids - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton’s after-school club Free Footie will expand its free kids’ sports program with new equipment, thanks to Budget 2019.

Minister Aheer on the field with memembers of Free Footie.

Government is investing $75,000 through the Community Grants Program to help Free Footie expand its sports programming to more kids who are unable to access play in Edmonton.

“Reducing financial barriers for children to be active and play is unbelievably valuable to the children, families and communities that utilize Free Footie. They connect kids with strong role models and through play, teach them leadership, respect, and commitment. The program is a labour of love and the Government of Alberta is proud to support their phenomenal work.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Free Footie partners with Edmonton schools to provide equipment, registration and transportation at no cost to about 2,000 kids. They believe when kids are empowered through play, their families, schools, and communities are empowered as well. The organization is working to add more days of play and expand its programming.

“We’re proud to have the support of the Government of Alberta for Free Footie. With this investment, more children will have the chance to play, become junior referees and coaches, and continue to give back to their community. This program is unlike anything else in Canada, and shows that Alberta believes in equal access and is a leader in supporting children from all backgrounds”Tim Adams, founder and executive director, Free Footie

Budget 2019 invests $61.2 million in the Community Grants Program for non-profits to deliver social, recreational and cultural programs and support to Albertans.The funds will be transferred to Free Footie through the new grant e-transfer program. This will ensure the efficient delivery of funding that the organization can utilize immediately.

The Community Grants Program provides essential funding to about 1,200 non-profit organizations each year.

There are more than 26,200 non-profit organizations in Alberta.

