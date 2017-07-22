Investing in the Next Generation of Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

Tweet:

@SportCanada_En @TeamCanada & @CDNParalympics invest $10M in annual funding for #NextGen of Canadian athletes

TORONTO, Ontario –

Friday, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, announced funding for the next generation of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Working with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and their respective foundations, a total of up to $10 million in ongoing, annual funding-$5 million from the Government of Canada, $4 million from the COC and $1 million from the CPC-will support Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have demonstrated medal potential for the subsequent Olympic or Paralympic Games.

The investment is designed to complement the current investments in the sport system. It will support additional coaches, improve the daily training environments of athletes, and invest in sport science and sport medicine services. As a result, athletes will be better prepared (physically, mentally, technically, tactically) when they reach the level of top international competition.

Quotes

“As a Paralympian, I know first-hand the impact that our athletes’ accomplishments have in inspiring all Canadians, especially our young people. Today’s announcement is a true reflection of our commitment to investing in our next generation of athletes. I encourage further private sector sponsors to step up and partner with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees to support our athletes and our future Olympic and Paralympic heroes.”

-The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

“Today marks a significant milestone towards high-performance funding in the Canadian sport system. We must continue to deliver the financial backing required to maintain our reputation as a world leader in sport and to ensure the growing success of our next generation of athletes. Thank you to the federal government and to our many corporate partners, including RBC, for investing in the growth and development of the Canadian Olympic Team”.

-Chris Overholt, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee

“On behalf of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, thank you to Minister Qualtrough and the Government of Canada for this timely investment in the next generation of Canadian athletes with potential to excel on the world stage. The journey to the podium can be a challenging one and this additional support is exactly what is needed to help high-potential athletes who are on the verge of international success. Looking ahead to Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and beyond, it is encouraging to know that tomorrow’s champions are receiving such a vote of confidence today. I look forward to working with our key corporate partners and donors who have given such tremendous support to date, to activate this future new investment as we work towards world-leading performances on the field of play, making all Canadians proud.”

-Karen O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee

Quick Facts

Through Budget 2015, the Government of Canada committed to providing funding, matched by the private sector, to support Canada’s future Olympians and Paralympians. This investment is designed to develop the next cohort of Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

The approach is based on three components: the daily training environment (including meaningful competition), quality coaching, and access to sport science and medicine support.

Own the Podium will continue to provide a technical assessment of the national sport organizations’ submissions and make funding recommendations to the national funding partners (Sport Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee).

Associated Links

Sport Canada –canada.ca/sport

Canadian Olympic Committee – olympic.ca

olympic.ca Canadian Paralympic Committee – paralympic.ca

Source: Hon. Carla Qualtrough, Canadian Heritage

