Investments in Calgary Affordable Housing

The project, which broke ground today, will create 161 units of new affordable housing in the city.
Budget 2017 upholds the government’s commitment to investing $1.2 billion over five years, through the Capital Plan, to build affordable housing units for Albertans.
“Every Albertan deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue to make life better for Alberta families by building affordable housing across the province. We are proud to support this significant project that will provide new homes and supportive services to many Calgarians.”
“We express our gratitude for the support of government, generosity of donors and the commitment of our countless community partners, advocates and champions who have worked tirelessly alongside us to get to this point. Together, we take an important first step to make home possible for hundreds of Calgarians and share with them the power of community.”