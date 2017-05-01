Investments in Calgary Affordable Housing

By Gateway Gazette

May 01

The province has invested $18 million in Calgary’s Elbow Valley Lands Affordable Housing Development that will provide homes for more than 200 residents.

Minister Sigurdson and Kim O’Brien at the ground breaking ceremony in Calgary.

The project, which broke ground today, will create 161 units of new affordable housing in the city.

Budget 2017 upholds the government’s commitment to investing $1.2 billion over five years, through the Capital Plan, to build affordable housing units for Albertans.

“Every Albertan deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue to make life better for Alberta families by building affordable housing across the province. We are proud to support this significant project that will provide new homes and supportive services to many Calgarians.”

Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“We express our gratitude for the support of government, generosity of donors and the commitment of our countless community partners, advocates and champions who have worked tirelessly alongside us to get to this point. Together, we take an important first step to make home possible for hundreds of Calgarians and share with them the power of community.”

Kim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Housing Society

Quick facts

  • The project features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as three-bedroom townhouses
  • The development is expected to be complete by fall 2018.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

CARES Supports Lethbridge and East Central Communities

Education Week Celebrates Commitment to Learning

New Grant Trains Calgary Women for Tech Jobs

Alberta Small Business Confidence on the Rise

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 1 – 8, 2017 Next Post CARES Supports Lethbridge and East Central Communities
%d bloggers like this: