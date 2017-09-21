Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto: September 23 – 30

Veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces will compete as Team Canada in the 2017 Invictus Games. The 90 competing athletes are all CAF members or veterans who have acquired a physical or mental health injury or illness while in service. The Games will see more than 550 ill, injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied countries compete in 11 adaptive sports, at various locations across Toronto. There is also a Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and Veterans Affairs Canada are proud of the serving members and veterans who have volunteered to represent Canada at the Games and raise awareness of rehabilitative sports and programs.

The participation of Team Canada in the 2017 Invictus Games is made possible through the Canadian Armed Forces’ Soldier On Program, in partnership with Invictus Games Toronto. Soldier On is a Canadian Armed Forces program that supports currently serving members and veterans to overcome their physical or mental health injury or illness through physical activity and sport.

Training for the Games

The team is training to compete in all 11 competitive sports. Team members are supported by 11 coaches, two athletic trainers, a medical team, a manager, and support staff. Two training camps have been held in preparation for the Games at:

Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, April 3 to 7

Canadian Forces Base Kingston, June 12 to 16, in Ontario.

Leading up to the Games, athletes will continue their training with the assistance of their coaches and in the company of their teammates.

Testimonials

“For me the Invictus Games aren’t about medals. They are about getting my life back. Doing something that will make me get over fears. I may not be a typical athlete but I strive to give myself challenges. I may finish last but I have it all I’ve got. It’s about trying to get through everyday challenges in a positive way.”

– Corporal (Retired) Katherine Heath “The Invictus Games have given me a purpose to my day. My daily routine now encompasses more training, healthier eating and a more focused and positive mindset. I have already connected with many peers who I can relate to and who can understand my daily struggles.”

– Corporal (Retired) Bruce Matthews “I am humbled and honoured to represent both the Invictus Games and Soldier On, as these organizations have literally saved my life.”

– Master Warrant Officer (Retired) Dale Robillard “The Invictus Games are a source of inspiration.”

– Sergeant Jérémy Meyer “My favourite quote: We only have as limitations those that we impose upon ourselves.”

– Corporal (Retired) Étienne Aubé “I am just going for it with the Invictus Games. It’s much more rewarding than sitting life out.”

– Corporal (Retired) Jackie Buttnor

