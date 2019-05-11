Israeli Independence Day: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement marking Israel’s 71st birthday:

May 8, 2019 – “The Government of Alberta is honoured to join Israelis in celebrating the founding of their nation.

“Seventy-one years ago, in the wake of the Holocaust, Jews from all over the world returned to their homeland, which they had dreamed of for over 2,000 years. It was to be a sanctuary, a stronghold and a beacon – and so it has become. Israel has made remarkable progress and seen extraordinary development. Its democracy is strong and vibrant, and its society is free and open.

“But it is unfortunate that even after more than 70 years, Israel remains a country threatened by those groups and regimes that deny to this day its right to exist and continue to pose an existential threat. Israel and Israelis continue to struggle against anti-Semitic hatred.

“Israel’s success is a testament to the visionaries who built and led the young country through the Zionist dream. It’s also a reflection of the dedication of Israelis themselves. People from many different cultures and faiths believe in Israel and stand together, from the Galilee to the Negev, to keep it safe.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I look forward to strengthening the Alberta-Israel relationship and I wish all Israelis a happy Independence Day. Yom Haatzmaut Sameach!”