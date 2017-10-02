Jagmeet Singh Elected New Leader of the NDP

TORONTO – The NDP is proud to welcome Jagmeet Sing as its new leader after he received 53.8% of the votes on the first ballot in the federal party’s leadership race.

“Jagmeet’s resounding win today shows just how much his message of love and courage has inspired Canadians all across the country,” said federal NDP President Marit Stiles. “He has run a tremendous campaign and I’m very excited to see that energy carry over as he leads our Party towards 2019.”

Ms. Stiles also thanked Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton, and Guy Caron for their relentless effort to grow the Party and the important issues they have put forward. “Thanks to them, the Party is stronger today and I look forward to seeing them keep up their amazing work as vital elements of the NDP team.”

Results of the First Ballot of the NDP 2017 Leadership Race

Jagmeet Singh: 35, 266 votes (53.8%)

Charlie Angus: 12,705 votes (19.4%)

Niki Ashton: 11,374 votes (17.4%)

Guy Caron: 6,164 votes (9.4%)

Electors: 124,733

Valid votes: 65,509

Abstain: 172

Rejected: 101

Total votes cast: 65,782

Turnout: 52.7%

