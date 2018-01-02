January Test of Permanent Sirens in High River

Test of permanent sirens and High River Alert scheduled for Jan. 3, 2018

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town will be performing a test of its emergency notification systems at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

This test is part of the Town’s ongoing emergency preparedness plan and will include a test of the regional alert system and the outdoor sirens.

All residents are encouraged to sign up for the High River ALERT system which is part of the Safe Communities Alert Network (SCAN). Registrations are not limited to households.

Sign up for High River ALERT here – The information provided will be used to notify registrants of an emergency and to keep them informed throughout the emergency.

On Jan. 3, all registered users will receive a test notification. Test alert phone calls will come from 403-933-6568, emails from Safe Communities Alert Network, and text messages from 89362.

The permanent sirens are meant for outdoor notifications only and most people will not be able to hear them inside. The siren test will last for three minutes, but in a real emergency the sirens will sound continuously.

When residents hear the sirens, they can go to one of the following sources to find potential life-saving information:

Tune in to local television and radio stations (Sun Country 99.7 FM, Eagle 100.9 FM and AM1140)

Look for notifications from High River ALERT, SCAN or Alberta Emergency Alert

Log on to www.hrready.ca, Facebook.com/highriver.ca, and Twitter @TownOfHighRiver

Be safe and follow directions from emergency officials

If it’s safe to do so, notify neighbours, friends and family of the situation who may not have received a warning.

The sirens and alerts will continue to be tested three times each year on the first Wednesday in January, May and September. Visit www.HRready.ca for more information.

