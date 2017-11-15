Jason Kenney Acclaimed in Calgary Lougheed

(Calgary, AB) – United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader, Jason Kenney, was acclaimed as the party’s official candidate in the upcoming by-election for the riding of Calgary-Lougheed. UCP MLA Dave Rodney resigned from Alberta’s Legislative Assembly on Sunday, October 29th, 2017 to allow Kenney to contest the seat as soon as possible. “We thank Dave Rodney for his service to the people of Calgary-Lougheed. As the United Conservative Party moves toward the provincial election in 2019 we look forward to seeing our Leader, Jason Kenney, represented in the Legislative Assembly, standing up for Albertans and holding the NDP to account every day.”

Tasha Schindel, Calgary Lougheed UCP Constituency Association President

“I am honoured to be the first United Conservative Party candidate for election to the Legislature, seeking the privilege of representing Calgary Lougheed residents. I once again thank Dave Rodney for his selfless decision to make it possible for me to enter the Legislature to lead the opposition to the NDP government. I look forward to the by-election, and renew my call on the Premier to respect the longstanding tradition of immediately calling a by-election for a prospective Leader of a the Opposition. The Premier has said she ‘can’t wait’ for me to enter the Legislature. Then what’s she waiting for?,”

Jason Kenney, UCP Leader