Jason Kenney Named New Leader of UCP

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 29

Calgary….Jason Kenney has been chosen as the first elected leader of the United Conservative Party.

Nearly 94% of members eligible to vote in the leadership election cast their ballots between October 26 and 28 online or by telephone with the following results:

Jason Kenney –  61.1%%
Brian Jean – 31.5%
Doug Schweitzer – 7.3%

Of 106,000 members, approximately 63,000 members registered to vote by the October 13 deadline.

With this historic milestone now completed, the UCP will focus on other phases of building the party, the second largest by number in the country. Coming soon will be a policy development process and a founding Annual General Meeting and Convention. The establishment of UCP constituency associations continues across the province.

