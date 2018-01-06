Jason Kenney Officially Becomes an MLA and Leader of the United Conservative Caucus

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 06

EDMONTON, AB: With the certification of the election results for the December 14, 2017 Calgary-Lougheed by-election, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has officially become a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, as well the Leader of the United Conservative Caucus.

“It is a great honour to serve the people of Alberta in the Legislature, a place where I began my public life many years ago with the Alberta Taxpayers Association,” said Kenney. “I look forward to holding the NDP to account through constructive and vigorous debate.”

“I would like to personally thank United Conservative House Leader Jason Nixon for serving as interim Caucus Leader for the past two months,” concluded Kenney.

The ascension of Kenney to MLA and Leader of the United Conservative Caucus concludes a nearly 18-month process of winning two hotly-contested leadership races, a historical unification referendum of two parties, and the recent by-election. With this news, Kenney becomes Alberta’s first Leader of the United Conservative Caucus and the first MLA elected under the United Conservative banner. A swearing in ceremony will take place at a later date.

Jason Kenney Officially Becomes an MLA and Leader of the United Conservative Caucus

