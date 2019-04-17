Jason Kenney Wins Landslide Election - Gateway Gazette

Jason Kenney declared Alberta “open for business” as he took the stage in Calgary following a landslide victory last night.

The United Conservative Party is making jobs their first priority as referenced by Kenney’s campaign:

“The top priority of a United Conservative government will be creating jobs and getting Alberta back to work. As a key part of our job-creation strategy, a United Conservative government would introduce an Open for Business Act to get job-creators to invest in Alberta again. The Open for Business Act would reverse the massive new costs on businesses imposed by the NDP that have forced employers to lay people off. We will protect the rights of hard-working Albertans and reduce the red tape on those who create jobs.” – Jason Kenney

Alberta voters appeared to come out for change with the biggest turnout at the polls in recent history.

There are still a few ridings where the numbers are close and all the counting is not done yet.

There will be only two parties with seats in the Alberta Legislature. This will be the first time in almost 30 years that there will be no Liberals in the Legislature. Rachel Notley promised the NDP will be a strong opposition.

In the Foothills the unofficial winners are:

Banff-Kananaskis: Miranda Rosin – UCP

Highwood: R.J. Sigurdson – UCP

Livingstone-Macleod: Roger Reid – UCP

Congratulations to Premier-elect Kenney and the United Conservative Party on their win.

Visit Elections Alberta for results (all unofficial at this time).