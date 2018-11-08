Jasper RCMP, Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada announce new RCMP housing - Gateway Gazette

Jasper, Alberta – Jasper RCMP members will have new housing developed alongside the construction of the new Jasper RCMP Detachment slated to begin construction in 2019.

Construction is to begin on a duplex in 2019, located on vacant land north of the Sawridge Inn. The housing will afford more space and separation from work then the barracks attached to the current RCMP Detachment. A second duplex is planned to be built shortly thereafter.

“The addition of two new duplexes to our community housing inventory is excellent news” says Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland. “As a national park community set within a fixed municipal boundary, housing is a real challenge. We commend the RCMP for recognizing our needs and coming to the table with a solution that works in the community’s best interest.”

The new space will be able to accommodate four RCMP members during their posting’s at Jasper Detachment.

“Parks Canada places great value on our ongoing partnership and collaboration with the RCMP in Jasper, added Jasper National Park Superintendent Alan Fehr. This new detachment facility will ensure this partnership will continue in this special place for generations to come.”