Jasper's Whistlers Campground Closed for 2019 While Undergoing Renovations - Gateway Gazette

Background

Whistlers Campground was built in the 1960s and has not had significant improvements made since that time. The campground is in need of improvements to meet the requirements of today’s traveller.

Whistlers Campground is North America’s largest single-entry campground and the largest campground in the Parks Canada system. The campground has a four kilometre ring road with 19 access loop roads featuring 781 campsites. There are 27 washrooms, two shower buildings, one gender neutral building, and 13 kitchen shelters. The campground also features two entrance kiosks and a newly redeveloped amphitheatre.

The project

In 2019, Whistlers Campground will be closed for reconstruction to meet the needs of today’s traveller. When the campground reopens, visitors will be greeted with a new registration centre, 17 new combined washroom and shower facilities throughout the campground, improved campsites, and wider roads for two-way traffic. Underground services will be replaced including water, sewer and electrical systems and many of the existing electrical campsites will be upgraded to 50 Amp service.

The most efficient and effective way to carry out this work is to close the campground. This will ensure public safety and enable efficient work on water, sewer and electrical systems for a timely completion.

Faster registration

The current registration kiosks see long vehicle line-ups and wait times as visitors arrive at the campground. A new registration centre and parking lot will be built to allow campers to register at the same time, with reduced wait times, and no vehicle idling.

Improved campsites and roads

The current roadway system is beyond its life span, does not address the size of current RV’s, and does not support two-way traffic. Roads will be widened to accommodate two-way traffic with larger vehicles. A new road will create a second entrance into the campground for registered campers.

Campsites will also be levelled, delineated, and sized appropriately. Many of the existing electrical campsites will also be upgraded to 50 Amp service.

New washroom and shower facilities

Currently, there are only two shower buildings located at one end of the campground. The 27 washroom and two shower buildings will be replaced with 17 new combined washroom and shower facilities placed throughout the campground. Campers will not have to walk more than 250 m to use a washroom or shower..

Upgraded utilities

Utilities have reached the end of their design life. Underground utilities throughout the campground will be replaced. The number of 50 Amp service sites will be increased and the water and sewer functions will be improved.

Camping in 2019

Make sure you have a camping reservation before coming to Jasper National Park. Plan ahead! Camping reservations open in January 2019 at www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca.

There are over 1,000 other front-country campsites in 10 campgrounds in Jasper National Park that will continue to be available for the 2019 camping season. In addition, there are 15 other campgrounds within a close proximity to Jasper National Park that offer a range of camping experiences.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve Whistlers Campground. These improvements will ensure the quality and reliability of visitor infrastructure and continue to allow Canadians to connect with nature.

Please note that Marmot Meadows will be closed in 2019 while Whistlers Campground is reconstructed.

Source: Parks Canada